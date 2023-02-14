Calamus-Wheatland turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 50-39 win over Bellevue Marquette Catholic in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off on January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . For results, click here. Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Stanwood North Cedar on February 9 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

