Troy Mills North Linn was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Newell-Fonda prevailed 66-48 on March 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Newell-Fonda opened with a 20-15 advantage over Troy Mills North Linn through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Newell-Fonda darted over Troy Mills North Linn 44-37 heading to the final quarter.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 22-11 advantage in the frame.

Recently on Feb. 23, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Montezuma in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.