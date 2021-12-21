New Hampton edges Charles City in tough test 46-40

New Hampton upended Charles City for a narrow 46-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.
Charles City climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-20 lead at half.
The Comets enjoyed a 35-34 lead over the Chickasaws to start the fourth quarter.
