New Hampton clips Manly Central Springs in tight victory 51-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but New Hampton didn't mind, dispatching Manly Central Springs 51-48 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
New Hampton registered a 22-20 advantage at half over Manly Central Springs.
In recent action on January 28, Manly Central Springs faced off against Rockford and New Hampton took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 25 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.