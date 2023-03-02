It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sioux Center wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-44 over Solon during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Sioux Center opened with a 10-4 advantage over Solon through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 22-13 half margin at the Spartans' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 33-24.

The Spartans tried to respond in the final quarter with a 20-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

