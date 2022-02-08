Nerve-racking affair ends with Iowa City West on top of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 45-42

Iowa City West edged Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a close 45-42 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo East and Iowa City West took on Marion on February 3 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
