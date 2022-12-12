 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Garwin GMG on top of Conrad BCLUW 46-40

Garwin GMG finally found a way to top Conrad BCLUW 46-40 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 12.

Last season, Conrad BCLUW and Garwin GMG squared off with February 8, 2022 at Garwin GMG High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 4, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Traer North Tama and Garwin GMG took on Traer North Tama on December 6 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.

