 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needlepoint: West Liberty sews up Wellman Mid-Prairie in slim triumph 55-50

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Liberty passed in a 55-50 victory at Wellman Mid-Prairie's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty played in a 40-38 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News