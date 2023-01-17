 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Sigourney sews up Marengo Iowa Valley in slim triumph 37-30

With little to no wiggle room, Sigourney nosed past Marengo Iowa Valley 37-30 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.

The last time Marengo Iowa Valley and Sigourney played in a 39-35 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 6, Marengo Iowa Valley squared off with Lynnville-Sully in a basketball game. For more, click here.

