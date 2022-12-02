Needlepoint: Cedar Rapids Xavier sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in slim triumph 56-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier could finally catch its breath after a close call against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a 56-50 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints registered a 34-20 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy inched back to a 43-38 deficit.

The Saints put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 13-12 in the last stanza.

