Nashua-Plainfield trips Northwood-Kensett in tenacious tussle 48-46

Nashua-Plainfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Northwood-Kensett 48-46 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.

The Huskies' shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.