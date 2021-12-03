Nashua-Plainfield trips Northwood-Kensett in tenacious tussle 48-46

Nashua-Plainfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Northwood-Kensett 48-46 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.
The Huskies' shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
