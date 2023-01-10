Nashua-Plainfield takes victory lap past Rockford 53-14

Nashua-Plainfield delivered all the smoke to disorient Rockford and flew away with a 53-14 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford squared off with January 11, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Rockford faced off against Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
