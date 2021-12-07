Nashua-Plainfield takes a toll on Mason City Newman Catholic 37-26

Nashua-Plainfield grabbed a 37-26 victory at the expense of Mason City Newman Catholic in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

Mason City Newman Catholic took a 10-9 lead over Nashua-Plainfield heading to the intermission locker room.

Nashua-Plainfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-15 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic.

