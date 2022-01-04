 Skip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield pockets solid victory over Riceville 43-40

Nashua-Plainfield upended Riceville for a narrow 43-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 22, Riceville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on December 20 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap

Riceville took a 21-20 lead over Nashua-Plainfield heading to the intermission locker room.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Nashua-Plainfield, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-19 fourth quarter, too.

