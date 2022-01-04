Nashua-Plainfield pockets solid victory over Riceville 43-40

Nashua-Plainfield upended Riceville for a narrow 43-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 22, Riceville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on December 20 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
Riceville took a 21-20 lead over Nashua-Plainfield heading to the intermission locker room.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Nashua-Plainfield, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-19 fourth quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.