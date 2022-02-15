Nashua-Plainfield flies high over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-30

Nashua-Plainfield controlled the action to earn a strong 50-30 win against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.
The Huskies registered a 23-11 advantage at half over the Saints.
In recent action on February 10, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Nashua-Plainfield took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on February 10 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
