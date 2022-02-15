 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nashua-Plainfield flies high over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-30

  • 0

Nashua-Plainfield controlled the action to earn a strong 50-30 win against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.

The Huskies registered a 23-11 advantage at half over the Saints.

In recent action on February 10, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Nashua-Plainfield took on Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran on February 10 at Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSR looking to do things differently

WSR looking to do things differently

The Go-Hawks have been one of the best 4A teams in the state this year, but they will have some questions to answer before their first postseason game.

Regents hoping to make a run at it

Regents hoping to make a run at it

The Waterloo Christian girls basketball team knows what some outsiders might be thinking. After a hot start, they hit a bump in the road that …

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News