Nashua-Plainfield finds its footing in victory over Greene North Butler 41-14

Nashua-Plainfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Greene North Butler's defense for a 41-14 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Nashua-Plainfield's shooting moved to an 18-6 lead over Greene North Butler at halftime.

In recent action on January 31, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Waterloo Christian and Greene North Butler took on Sheffield West Fork on February 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For more, click here.

