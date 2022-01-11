Nashua-Plainfield delivers smashing punch early to dump Rockford 55-10

Nashua-Plainfield's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Rockford during a 55-10 blowout in Iowa girls basketball on January 11.
Nashua-Plainfield opened a colossal 32-6 gap over Rockford at the half.
In recent action on January 6, Rockford faced off against Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 6 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
