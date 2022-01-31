Nashua-Plainfield collects victory over Waterloo Christian 47-37

Nashua-Plainfield trucked Waterloo Christian on the road to a 47-37 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Through the early stages of the affair, Waterloo Christian controlled the pace, taking a 25-24 lead into intermission.

Nashua-Plainfield avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-12 stretch over the final quarter.

