Nashua-Plainfield collects victory over Waterloo Christian 47-37

Nashua-Plainfield trucked Waterloo Christian on the road to a 47-37 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Through the early stages of the affair, Waterloo Christian controlled the pace, taking a 25-24 lead into intermission.
Nashua-Plainfield avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-12 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Waterloo Christian took on Waterloo Columbus on January 24 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
