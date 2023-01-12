Nashua-Plainfield blitzes Postville in dominating victory 56-21

Nashua-Plainfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over Postville in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Postville played in a 53-28 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 6, Nashua-Plainfield squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For results, click here.
