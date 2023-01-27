Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon soars over Independence 65-23

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-23 win over Independence for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence faced off on February 12, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Independence took on Solon on January 20 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.