Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon rolls like thunder over Clinton 62-38

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon earned a convincing 62-38 win over Clinton during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Clinton faced off against Davenport West and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on West Branch on January 17 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap
