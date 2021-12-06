Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pockets solid victory over Iowa City Regina 53-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Iowa City Regina 53-50 on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Mustangs' offense moved to a 34-21 lead over the Regals at the half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's upper hand showed as it carried a 47-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Iowa City Regina turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put the game on ice.

