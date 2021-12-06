Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pockets solid victory over Iowa City Regina 53-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Iowa City Regina 53-50 on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Williamsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Tipton on November 30 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Mustangs' offense moved to a 34-21 lead over the Regals at the half.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's upper hand showed as it carried a 47-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Iowa City Regina turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put the game on ice.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.