Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon overcomes Williamsburg 53-36

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon prevailed over Williamsburg 53-36 on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Williamsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with November 30, 2021 at Williamsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
