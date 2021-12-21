Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon outlasts Manchester West Delaware 45-31

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grabbed a 45-31 victory at the expense of Manchester West Delaware at Manchester West Delaware High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Van Horne Benton and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Vinton-Shellsburg on December 14 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. Click here for a recap
The Mustangs opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
