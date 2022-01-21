 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon nips Maquoketa in scare 47-46

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Maquoketa 47-46 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 21.

The Mustangs made the first move by forging a 16-13 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

The Mustangs kept a 30-28 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Mustangs 42-39.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-4 points differential.

