Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon hustles by Independence in victory 48-31

Stretched out and finally snapped, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put just enough pressure on Independence to earn a 48-31 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Independence took on Williamsburg on February 4 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap
