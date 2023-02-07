Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon trucked Manchester West Delaware on the road to a 51-33 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 7.

The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Manchester West Delaware played in a 46-42 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Independence . For results, click here. Manchester West Delaware took on Solon on January 31 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.