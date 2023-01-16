Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon controls the action and West Branch 47-25

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from West Branch 47-25 on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, West Branch and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off on January 17, 2022 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and West Branch took on Wilton on January 10 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.