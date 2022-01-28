Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon claims gritty victory against Manchester West Delaware 46-42

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon passed in a 46-42 victory at Manchester West Delaware's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Clinton on January 22 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
