Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon barely beats Monticello 58-50

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's direction just enough to squeeze past Monticello 58-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 20, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Independence and Monticello took on Camanche on December 20 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
