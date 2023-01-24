Monticello trips Dyersville Beckman in tenacious tussle 48-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Monticello had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Dyersville Beckman 48-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Monticello darted in front of Dyersville Beckman 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Trailblazers climbed back to within 23-18.
Monticello moved to a 36-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Trailblazers' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on January 10, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Anamosa and Monticello took on Bellevue on January 17 at Bellevue High School. For results, click here.
