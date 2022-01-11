Monticello takes a toll on Camanche 34-22

Monticello put together a victorious gameplan to stop Camanche 34-22 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 11.
Recently on January 7 , Camanche squared up on Anamosa in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers' offense moved to a 20-9 lead over the Storm at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.