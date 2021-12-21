Monticello slips past Durant 47-38

Monticello knocked off Durant 47-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Monticello faced off against Anamosa and Durant took on Iowa City Regina on December 14 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
