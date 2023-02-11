Monticello controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-37 win against New Hampton in Iowa girls basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 5, Monticello faced off against Goose Lake Northeast . For a full recap, click here. New Hampton took on Hudson on February 6 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.