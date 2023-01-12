Monticello dismantles Goose Lake Northeast 71-45

Monticello controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-45 win against Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Tipton and Monticello took on Center Point CPU on January 6 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.