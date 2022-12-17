Monticello denies Delhi Maquoketa Valley's challenge 43-25

Saddled up and ready to go, Monticello spurred past Delhi Maquoketa Valley 43-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Last season, Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Monticello faced off on December 2, 2021 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 6, Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with Alburnett in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.