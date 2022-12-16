Monticello defeats Dyersville Beckman in lopsided affair 49-27

Monticello's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dyersville Beckman 49-27 at Monticello High on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.