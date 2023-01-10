Monticello comes to play in easy win over Goose Lake Northeast 71-45

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Monticello put away Goose Lake Northeast 71-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 3, Monticello faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Goose Lake Northeast took on Tipton on January 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For results, click here.
