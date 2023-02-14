Montezuma earned its community's accolades after a 75-29 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Montezuma faced off against Grundy Center . Click here for a recap. Wyoming Midland took on Edgewood Ed-Co on February 3 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For results, click here.

