Monona MFL MarMac tacks win on Maynard West Central 64-34

Monona MFL MarMac showed top form to dominate Maynard West Central during a 64-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Monona MFL MarMac and Maynard West Central squared off with January 21, 2022 at Monona MFL MarMac High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.