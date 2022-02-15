Monona MFL MarMac survives taut tilt with Sumner-Fred 42-33

Monona MFL MarMac upended Sumner-Fred for a narrow 42-33 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.
Recently on February 4 , Sumner-Fred squared up on Oelwein in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
