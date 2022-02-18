Mediapolis soars over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 51-26

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mediapolis' 51-26 throttling of Letts Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis High on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Mediapolis and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 4 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For a full recap, click here.
