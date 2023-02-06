Mason City scored early and often to roll over Charles City 78-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 31, Mason City faced off against Des Moines Roosevelt . Click here for a recap. Charles City took on Cresco Crestwood on January 31 at Charles City High School. For results, click here.

