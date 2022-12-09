 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City takes down Marshalltown 58-17

Mason City earned its community's accolades after a 58-17 win over Marshalltown in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

Mason City drew first blood by forging a 25-2 margin over Marshalltown after the first quarter.

The RiverHawks' offense breathed fire in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Mason City pulled to a 49-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the RiverHawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Mason City and Marshalltown faced off on January 13, 2022 at Marshalltown High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Mason City squared off with Waterloo West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

