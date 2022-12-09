Mason City takes down Marshalltown 58-17

Mason City earned its community's accolades after a 58-17 win over Marshalltown in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

Mason City drew first blood by forging a 25-2 margin over Marshalltown after the first quarter.

The RiverHawks' offense breathed fire in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Mason City pulled to a 49-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the RiverHawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-6 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.