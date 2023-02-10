Mason City's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Ames 46-23 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.

Last season, Mason City and Ames squared off with January 28, 2022 at Ames High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

