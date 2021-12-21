Mason City puts an offensive performance on Des Moines Lincoln 61-23

Mason City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Des Moines Lincoln during a 61-23 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Mohawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-19 lead over the Rail Splitters.
Recently on December 16 , Mason City squared up on Ankeny Centennial in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.