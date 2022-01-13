Mason City overpowers Marshalltown in thorough beating 57-16

Mason City controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 57-16 victory over Marshalltown in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
Mason City stomped on in front of Marshalltown 17-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Mohawks' offense thundered to a 35-4 lead over the Bobcats at the half.
