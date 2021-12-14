Mason City Newman Catholic manhandles Rockford 60-20

Mason City Newman Catholic rolled past Rockford for a comfortable 60-20 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Rockford faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Nashua-Plainfield on December 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
