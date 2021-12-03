Mason City makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Marshalltown 62-21

Mason City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-21 win over Marshalltown in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 3.

Mason City stomped on in front of Marshalltown 25-3 to begin the second quarter.

Mason City opened a colossal 39-9 gap over Marshalltown at the half.

The Mohawks and the Bobcats were engaged in an immense affair at 54-17 as the fourth quarter started.

