Mason City collects victory over Waverly-Sr 50-39

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mason City prevailed over Waverly-Sr 50-39 on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Mason City squared off with January 31, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Mason City faced off against Waterloo East . For results, click here. Waverly-Sr took on Forest City on January 24 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.

